Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A mum living near a busy road in Houghton Regis has called on the council to do more to tackle speeding motorists.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kasia Malara is one of 22 people living in the Ashwood Green estate, on Crixsey Road, just off of the B5120, who have signed a petition asking Central Bedfordshire Council to add more safety measures to the stretch of the road.

The petition from June read: “There are no mirrors, bumps or any other visual sign to advertise or to give us the possibility to get out from the estate without danger every single time. One of the neighbours already had an accident two weeks ago.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Kasia, the neighbours also asked the council to trim back the “overgrown hedges” near the estate entrance as “families with pushchairs have to walk on the road.”

A road traffic accident on the B5120 in Houghton Regis. Picture: Kasia Malara

Kasia explained: “ When leaving our estate we have to walk on a dangerous street. The council and Highways team do not want to put up speed humps or a speed camera.

"Every accident was reported, cars are going very fast on the street, there are no pedestrian crossings on the street.

“How many more people have to be injured before speed humps or a speed camera are put up? The next accident could be fatal."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Freedom of Information data reveals that Bedfordshire Police attended 48 road traffic collisions (RTCs) along Bedford Road (B5120) between the start of 2019 and September 23 this year – with nine injuries recorded.

A driver of an overturned car walked away unharmed after another incident on the road in August.

Following the crash, Dunstable mayor, Cllr Louise O’Riordan, said: “This road needs urgent attention and improvement – Central Bedfordshire Council please listen & act. Pedestrians aren’t safe. Vehicles aren’t safe. This road is a magnet for incidents.”

Cllr John Baker, the council’s executive member for finance and highways, said that the council would continue to work closely with Bedfordshire Police and the Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service “to understand where incidents are happening, and the reasons why, so we can make appropriate improvements where needed”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He explained: “Through the planning process, when new developments are introduced, officers review road safety data and consider whether the developers should fund additional measures. As such, speed humps were recently placed in front of the new housing development on Bedford Road to calm traffic.”

Cllr Baker also said that the council would be adding a speed indicator device to the road “later this financial year to encourage drivers to stick within the speed limit”.

He added: “I wish to express my thanks to the local Central Bedfordshire Councillors who have made a strong case for intervention on Bedford Road, and the council will continue to monitor this location to determine whether further measures are required.”

Kasia explained how she worries for her children and others who travel along the road: ““I am scared to send her to school as the road is so fast. This is dangerous for the kids.”