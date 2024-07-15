Three road closures for Luton drivers to watch out for over the next two weeks

Road Closed sign

Drivers in and around Luton will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for over the next two weeks.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A1081,until to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M1, from 10pm July 15 to 5am July 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11 entry and exit slip-lane closures for lining and patching works on behalf of Luton Borough Council.

• M1, from 10pm July 22 to 5am July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 10 to junction 9 - lane closures for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.