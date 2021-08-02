Traffic control measures approved at two spots in Houghton Regis

Double yellow lines have been approved for Drury Lane

Approved measures include an off-street parking order for the All Saints View development and 'no waiting' double yellow lines near the junction of Drury Lane.

At CBC's traffic management meeting last week, other proposed double yellow lines - at Park Avenue, Whitehouse Close, Clarkes Way and Redhouse Court - were withdrawn to allow for more time to review their impact.

There were more than 60 responses to the consultation, with at least 50 of them being clear objections, added a council report.

"Options advertised were a residents' parking zone timed to allow flexibility for residents and their visitors," stated the report. "No waiting at any time was included for a number of the roads, as well as an off-street parking order for All Saints View.

"Although the principle of restrictions was agreed, the no-waiting timings and the length of the yellow lines were objected to.

"Houghton Regis Town Council felt it wasn't consulted properly and held an extraordinary meeting on July 12, objecting to some of the proposals and agreeing with the restrictions for Drury Lane and All Saints View."

Principal highways officer Lisa Wright told the meeting: "The town council agreed two aspects of the scheme, but made objections to the other restrictions.

"There were no objections to the double yellow lines on Drury Road and none for the off-street parking order for All Saints' View," she said.

"With the weight of responses to double yellow lines and any residents' parking zone, we suggest working with the town council and ward members to review the impact."

Independent Tithe Farm councillor Pat Hamill said in a statement: "Having looked at the objections, there are issues raised which require addressing.

"It's clear for the parking permit scheme to work efficiently for the residents the time shouldn't be restricted and instead be increased to a 24/7 operation.

"There are parking issues in the evening and at weekends."

Liberal Democrat Houghton Hall councillor Susan Goodchild suggested the All Saints View phases one and two should be "completed and occupied" before other restrictions are imposed in the area.

"You'd then be in a stronger position to get the real data and evidence," she explained.

Conservative Caddington councillor Kevin Collins, who chaired the meeting, backed all four recommendations, including the wider review of some measures.

"Regarding two and three there's no objection to these, so it seems sensible to make the necessary traffic order for those to go ahead," he said.