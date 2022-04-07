Traffic disruption as massive transporter moved from substation near Luton - at 20mph

The transformer will be transported on a 65m long specialist vehicle – roughly the length of three canal boats – and will have a police escort.

And some street furniture along the route will be temporarily removed to ensure the transporter convoy is able to progress safely.

The transformer is being moved from National Grid's Sundon substation to Feckenham in Worcester.

The transformer convoy will travel at a top speed of 20mph

It will depart at around 8am on Saturday (April 9), travelling down Water End Lane before turning right onto the B579 in the direction of junction 12 of the M1.

National Grid says the route has been carefully planned in collaboration with local highway authorities to minimise disruption, and those directly affected have been informed.

However, residents and businesses along the route are advised to avoid parking on the road while the transporter convoy passes their property.

And people planning to travel along the route are recommended to try to find alternative routes or allow additional journey time.

Edward Gomersall, project engineer for National Grid says: “This transformer movement has been many months in the planning, and we’ve worked hard to try and minimise any disruption these deliveries can cause. We appreciate the cooperation and understanding of the local community during this vital work.