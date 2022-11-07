Rail strikes have been cancelled – but Bedfordshire commuters are still facing disruption and are warned to only travel if necessary.

London services will finish much earlier than usual tonight (Monday, November 7) – and and start later than normal tomorrow.

Govia Thameslink Railway is blaming the ‘short notice’ of the cancellation of planned strikes.

Timetables are changing. Image: Govia Thameslink Railway.

On Tuesday (November 8), a normal weekday timetable will be in place but with a later start-up across the network in the morning. It is essential that customers check before they travel tomorrow morning.

On Wednesday (November 9), a full weekday train service is planned but customers should continue to check their journeys as there may be some disruption.

On Thursday (November 10) there is a strike on London Underground and London Overground so customers are advised to check travel arrangements for the full length of their journey.

Angie Doll, chief operating officer of Govia Thameslink Railway, said: “The very short notice provided means that unfortunately we cannot reinstate weekday services until tomorrow, Tuesday, with a much later start-up than normal. Services today, Monday, will remain limited, with trains finishing earlier than normal and you should travel only if absolutely necessary. Anyone planning to travel by train today, tomorrow or Wednesday is strongly encouraged to check the National Rail website before leaving for the station. We recognise this will be frustrating for our customers and apologise for the disruption to their journeys.”

Advertisement