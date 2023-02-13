Luton travellers hoping to use the train this weekend are being urged to check ahead before travelling.

Work on the billion-pound East Coast Digital Programme between Peterborough and London King’s Cross this weekend will mean there will be an amended timetable, while rail replacement bus services will run between Luton Airport Parkway and Stevenage (calling at Hitchin).

No trains will run between St Neots (south of Peterborough), or between Royston and London over the weekend. London King’s Cross and Moorgate stations will be closed and there will be no services to or from St Pancras International via Finsbury Park.

Passengers are being warned to check in advance with National Rail or their train operator’s website for the latest information on rail replacement services.