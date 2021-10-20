Trains back to running as scheduled between Bedford and Luton after landslip

Trains between Bedford and Luton were delayed this morning (October 20) following a landslip.

The disruption has been caused by a landslip between Leagrave and Flitwick meaning trains running on the line towards Bedford faced delays of up to 30 minutes.

While it was originally thought the incident would cause disruption for the rest of the day, National Rail was reporting that trains were running as scheduled by 10.20am.

All trains between Leagrave and Flitwick were forced to use the slow/stopping lines while the track was cleared.

National Rail said: "We had reports of a train hitting an obstruction on the fast line just before Leagrave. After inspecting the line it was found to be a landslip. This has closed one of the lines until cleared."