Two hour delays on the M1 near Luton due to overturned lorry

The overturned HGV. Picture: Highways England

Drivers are being warned of long delays on the M1 northbound due to an overturned HGV and 350 litre diesel spill.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three of four lanes are closed on the M1 northbound between 10 Pepperstock Interchange (Luton (S), Luton Airport A1081) and J11 Leagrave Interchange (Luton, Dunstable A505).

National Highways are on the scene along with specialist recovery and maintenance contractors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lorry has now been removed from the motorway – but there is significant damage to the road surface due to the diesel spill. A full road resurfacing is now needed.

The lorry has now been removed - but the road needs resurfacing due to the diesel spill

National Highways is sourcing replacement tarmac, equipment and people to undertake this work but until the resurfacing is done it is not possible to reopen these lanes.

It says there are delays of at least two hours and seven miles of congestion.

According to Traffic England, the road should be cleared between 10.15pm and 10.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways is advising people to re-route or delay their journey, or allow extra time if travel is unavoidable.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.