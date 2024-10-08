Two road closures for drivers in Luton to avoid over the next fortnight

A number of projects have been authorised, photo from David Davies PA Images
Luton's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

M1, from 10pm October 8 to 5am October 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 10 to junction 11 - hard shoulder closure and and lane closures due to emergency electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

