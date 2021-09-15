Two taken to hospital after collision involving car and motorcycle in Luton

Officers are appealing for witnesses

By Reporter
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 5:05 pm

Police are investigating after a collision involving a car and motorcycle in Luton.

Officers were called just after 9.45am today (Wednesday, September 15) to a report of a road traffic collision on Stockingstone Road.

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Police said: "Emergency services attended and two people were taken to hospital; one with serious injuries.

"Anyone with information can call 101 quoting reference 103 of 15 September."