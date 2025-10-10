‘Unforeseen issues’ to blame for Luton roadworks delayed by more than 9 weeks

Roadworks. Photo by National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images

The council has apologised after roadworks on one of Luton's busiest streets were delayed by more than nine weeks due to “unforeseen issues”.

The improvements at the junction of New Bedford Road and Kingsdown Avenue were supposed to be completed by the end of August, after starting at the end of June – a time scale of 12 weeks.

But now Luton Borough Council has said it will be done in ‘early November’.

Cllr Javed Hussain, portfolio holder responsible for highways, thanked residents and road users for “their continued patience and understanding”.

He said: “The works began at the end of June and were originally expected to last around 12 weeks. Unfortunately, there have been a few unforeseen issues encountered during excavation due to the complex nature of the site.

“These unexpected challenges have resulted in an adjustment to the original schedule with a new completion date rescheduled to early November, and we remain on track to finish by that date.”

Drivers have been met with diversions, lane closures, temporary lights, and blocked roads whilst the works have been carried out.

One man said: “I use this road on a regular basis and it was originally showing on the electronic signage as having roadworks between July 23 and September 1.

“This date then changed to October, and now it has changed to November.

“This so-called 'junction improvement' surely must have been surveyed before the work started, but the date keeps getting pushed back.”

The council said it “fully recognises that this delay and the ongoing works cause inconvenience and disruption to residents, businesses and road users”.

It assured the town it was working with its contractor to “complete the project as swiftly and safely as possible, while minimising disruption wherever we can”.

People have questioned the cost of the work, given the delays. Cllr said: “Because the contractor is paid based on the amount of work completed rather than time taken, the financial impact of the delay is covered within the existing budget allowance.”

He added: “Once completed, these essential upgrades will mean a safer and more efficient junction with new traffic signal equipment, separate pedestrian and cyclist crossings, and widened footways. We are truly sorry for the delays and greatly appreciate people’s understanding as we work to deliver these long-term benefits for the community.”