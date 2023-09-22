Luton railway train

Work has started at Luton railway station as Network Rail upgrades its facilities and repairs the leaking canopies.

The initial improvement works are set to last until “spring 2024” with the decades-old canopies on platforms one and two being replaced over “the next seven weeks”.

But the accessibility issues at the station won’t be addressed until next year – when Network Rail begins working on Luton’s Access for All scheme. The scheme will see a new, accessible bridge installed with three lifts to make sure that all passengers can use the station freely and easily. The accessibility work is scheduled to be completed in spring 2025.

Gary Walsh, route director for Network Rail in the East Midlands, said: “I know how strongly the community who use Luton station feel about these improvements and am pleased they will be able to see progress on site very soon.

“Inevitably the bridge and lift work will cause disruption to those who use the station. We’ve worked hard to design our scheme to keep disruption to the minimum possible and I thank passengers for their patience and understanding while we erect the scaffolding. Safety measures will be in place to protect passengers using the platforms.

“Work to the canopies and the subsequent work to make the station more accessible is essential to make Luton station better for all those who use it.”

Govia Thameslink Railway Customer Services Director Jenny Saunders said: "Our passengers at Luton rightly deserve better station facilities and we're delighted this work is now going to start."

Last year, Luton South MP Rachel Hopkins held a parliamentary debate where she spoke about the inaccessibility and lack of investment in Luton train station. Four of the five platforms are not accessible for disabled, elderly people or families with young children, causing issues for travellers using the trains.