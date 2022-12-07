'Urgent' roadworks mean Luton roads will be closed tonight
The closure will run from 10pm to 2am this evening (December 7)
A Luton road will be closed tonight as the council carries out ‘urgent’ roadworks.
The council will be carrying out the roadworks on the roundabout at Hitchin Road and Stockingstone Road – meaning both roads will be closed from 10pm until 2pm this evening. Hitchin Road will be closed from the roundabout back to the Hitchin Road Garage.
The council has apologised for any inconvenience caused.