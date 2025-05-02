VE Day 80: Here are all the roads in Luton which will be closed for street parties
Thursday, May 8 will mark 80 years since the end of the Second World War, there are scores of people putting on street parties to mark the anniversary.
Whether you want to get involved, or avoid the areas, here’s what you need to know:
Closed - May 3: Lullington Close from 12pm to 6pm
Closed - May 4: Westbourne Road from 1pm to 4pm
Closed - May 5: Levendale from 12pm to 5pm, and Ashfield Way 1pm to 4pm
Closed - May 9: Side road leading to car park next Hockwell Ring Community Centre. Off Mayne Avenue from 9am to 1pm
Closed - May 10: Landrace Road. From the junction of Tomlinson Avenue to up to junction Shepherds Close from 1pm to 5pm, and Trowbridge Gardens from 1.30pm to 6.30pm
Closed - May 11: Overstone Road from 2.30pm to 5.30pm, and Hillview Crescent from 1.30pm to 8pm
