VE Day 80: Here are all the roads in Luton which will be closed for street parties

A street party to celebrate Victory in Europe in the final months of World War II, 8th May 1945. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Streets around the town will be closed over this weekend and next as people celebrate VE Day 80.

Thursday, May 8 will mark 80 years since the end of the Second World War, there are scores of people putting on street parties to mark the anniversary.

Whether you want to get involved, or avoid the areas, here’s what you need to know:

Closed - May 3: Lullington Close from 12pm to 6pm

Closed - May 4: Westbourne Road from 1pm to 4pm

Closed - May 5: Levendale from 12pm to 5pm, and Ashfield Way 1pm to 4pm

Closed - May 9: Side road leading to car park next Hockwell Ring Community Centre. Off Mayne Avenue from 9am to 1pm

Closed - May 10: Landrace Road. From the junction of Tomlinson Avenue to up to junction Shepherds Close from 1pm to 5pm, and Trowbridge Gardens from 1.30pm to 6.30pm

Closed - May 11: Overstone Road from 2.30pm to 5.30pm, and Hillview Crescent from 1.30pm to 8pm

