Video of couple joining mile-high club on flight from Luton to Ibiza viewed almost 5million times on social media

A shocking video circulating on social media has shown two people ‘joining mile-high club’ onboard an easyJet flight from Luton to Ibiza.

The mortifying footage was viewed nearly five million times on X (formerly Twitter) after it was uploaded at the weekend. The video shows an easyJet cabin crew member opening a door to the passenger toilet at the rear of the plane. Inside the toilet, a man and woman are seen standing semi-clothed. The plane’s passengers erupt in cheers and laughing as the man swiftly closes the door again.

Another passenger can be heard shouting “Come on” to the staff at the back, but the flight attendants appear to be embarrassed by the incident. One woman is heard in the background shrieking: “Oh my f***ing god.”

easyJet plane taking off from Luton Airport. (Picture: Tony Margiocchi)

A spokesperson for easyJet said: “We can confirm that this flight from Luton to Ibiza on 8 September was met by police on arrival due to the behaviour of two passengers onboard.” It is unknown what action was taken against the people involved in the sex act.

People were quick to react to the video, saying: “Ryanair would charge extra.”

While another said: “The fact it’s EasyJet is sending me into space.” An X user added: “Hope that wasn’t the pilot!”