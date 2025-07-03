Watch 'dangerous' near misses for cyclists as figures reveal Bedfordshire Police has country's highest prosecution rate

A series of "dangerous" near misses for cyclists have been caught on video – with motorists seen passing with just inches to spare.

A compilation created by road safety charity IAM Road Smart shows drivers passing cyclists on narrow lanes - and as traffic is approaching the other way.

In one video, a car tries to overtake a cyclist on a bend - before it is forced to break at the last moment to avoid traffic on the other side of the road.

Other footage captures coaches passing cyclists at an uncomfortably close distance - and cars narrowly missing traffic islands as they try to overtake.

It comes as new data from IAM RoadSmart revealed that the number of cyclists who sent footage of 'poor' driving to police has more than doubled from 7,249 in 2021 - to a shocking 15,779 in 2024.

Bedfordshire Police showed the highest prosecution rate, with 90 per cent of reports leading to a Notice of Intended Prosecution, according to IAM Road Smart.

Meanwhile, Avon and Somerset Police received the most complaints with 3,501 videos submitted, the charity said.

Separate research from the charity also revealed that over a third of cyclists (34 per cent) now do not ride a bike on the road as they believe it's too dangerous.

This comes as more than half (58 per cent) of motorists admitted that they did not know they should leave at least 1.5m when overtaking at 30mph - and more when overtaking at higher speeds.

Elsewhere, a third of motorists (34 per cent) reported they frequently see other drivers performing what they would consider 'a close pass' - risking the safety of the cyclist.

And shockingly, almost one fifth (17 per cent) said that they often witness drivers overtaking cyclists on a blind bend - possibly risking lives.

Harriet Hernando, IAM RoadSmart's active travel spokesperson, said: "It is extremely concerning that more than half of motorists don’t know how much space to give a cyclist when overtaking.

"Passing too closely to a cyclist can be intimidating and dangerous, especially if they need to move out to avoid a pothole.

"It is small wonder then that record numbers of cyclists are installing cameras and submitting footage of dangerous or careless drivers to the police.

"While it is heartening to see that prosecution rates have increased, it would be better if it didn’t reach that stage and motorists weren’t doing it in the first place.

"That’s why we’re launching No More Close Calls, a campaign to put an end to close passes.

"When overtaking a cyclist, always look beyond them to judge your ability to get past safely - leaving at least 1.5 metres of space when overtaking at speeds of up to 30mph and giving them more space when overtaking at higher speeds.

"By hanging back two or three car lengths, you’ll be able to see further up the road and look out for oncoming traffic.

"Never overtake on a blind bend, or where road markings show double white lines.

"If it isn’t safe to overtake then don’t try and squeeze past – shaving seconds off your journey isn’t worth it if you end up taking someone’s life."