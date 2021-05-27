White parking lines on Luton pavement 'painted in error' says council

The lines covered the pavement over a long stretch on Brendon Avenue

The parking lines on Brendon Avenue were described as "baffling" by one resident, after pictures were shared last week on social media.

Similar lines were also reported in nearby Fermor Crescent - leaving little to no space for pedestrians to walk.

After images were shared, Luton Borough Council announced it was removing the lines and investigating who was responsible.

A council spokesman said: "The lines, which were put down in error, have been removed.