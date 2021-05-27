White parking lines on Luton pavement 'painted in error' says council
White lines on a Luton pavement were painted "in error" according to Luton Borough Council.
Thursday, 27th May 2021, 1:17 pm
Updated
Thursday, 27th May 2021, 1:46 pm
The parking lines on Brendon Avenue were described as "baffling" by one resident, after pictures were shared last week on social media.
Similar lines were also reported in nearby Fermor Crescent - leaving little to no space for pedestrians to walk.
After images were shared, Luton Borough Council announced it was removing the lines and investigating who was responsible.
A council spokesman said: "The lines, which were put down in error, have been removed.
"The job was sub-contracted out but there was misunderstanding that wasn’t picked up between ourselves and the subcontractor, which led to the error."