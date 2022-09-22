Wizz Air adds new Polish destinations from Luton Airport

A Wizz Air jet comes in to land (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Wizz Air is launching two new routes from London Luton Airport to Bydgoszcz and Lodz in Poland, with flights starting in December.

The airline will operate flights twice a week to Bydgoszcz and Lodz, from December 13.

A storybook city on the water, Bydgoszcz is home to picturesque canals, diverse architecture, and a thriving jazz scene. The third-largest city in Poland, Lodz is known for its colourful street art and Jewish heritage, offering the perfect off-the-beaten-track escape for passengers looking to explore a lesser-known Polish city.