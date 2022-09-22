Wizz Air adds new Polish destinations from Luton Airport
The new routes will fly to Bydgoszcz and Lodz
Wizz Air is launching two new routes from London Luton Airport to Bydgoszcz and Lodz in Poland, with flights starting in December.
The airline will operate flights twice a week to Bydgoszcz and Lodz, from December 13.
A storybook city on the water, Bydgoszcz is home to picturesque canals, diverse architecture, and a thriving jazz scene. The third-largest city in Poland, Lodz is known for its colourful street art and Jewish heritage, offering the perfect off-the-beaten-track escape for passengers looking to explore a lesser-known Polish city.
Marion Geoffroy, Managing Director, said: “Wizz Air is constantly striving to expand its route network and offer new destinations in Europe and beyond. We are pleased to announce the launch of two routes from London Luton Airport. Our continued growth at Luton reaffirms our commitment to offering passengers ultra-low fares to a variety of exciting destinations. We look forward to welcoming passengers onboard to experience our high-quality service and young and efficient aircraft.”