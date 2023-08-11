Wizz Air has this week announced a new route from Luton Airport to Cairo in Egypt.

The route will take UK travellers to Sphinx International Airport for tourists to explore the city of Giza and the Egyptian capital. Giza is the site of the iconic Great Pyramid, one of the seven wonders of the ancient world, and The Great Sphinx - dating back to the 26th century BC. Travellers can also explore the bustling capital of Cairo, which is set along the famous Nile River.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new route will take off each Monday, Wednesday and Friday and will start from October 30th.

Wizz Air logo on the side of a plane. (Picture: Wizz Air)

Marion Geoffroy, managing director of Wizz Air UK, said: “Our routes from Egypt to the UK are fast becoming some of our most popular, so we are delighted to be offering passengers more ways to explore this culturally rich destination. From Sphinx International Airport, travellers have so much ancient history at their fingertips to discover. With slightly cooler temperatures in winter, it’s the perfect time to explore this vibrant destination as part of our new winter schedule.”

While Jonathan Rayner, chief commercial officer at London Luton Airport, added: “Providing our passengers with even greater choice is key to the simple and friendly passenger experience that we offer. We are delighted to announce the launch of flights from London Luton Airport to Sphinx International Airport, offering passengers an exciting new choice of destination and the opportunity to visit some truly breathtaking and iconic landmarks.”