Wizz Air apologises as it cancels Luton flights for engine inspections

The airline says that customers will be informed if their flight has been affected
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 8th Aug 2023, 12:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 12:16 BST

Wizz Air has apologised to passengers travelling to and from Luton Airport after it announced cancellations yesterday (August 7).

The budget airline released a statement explaining that it would cancel flights due to inspections on its engines.

A spokesperson for the airline said: “Wizz Air announces that due to the accelerated inspections of several of our GTF engines mandated by Pratt&Whitney, we have made adjustments to the network resulting in cancellations of some flights on selected days between certain destinations.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused by this unplanned event out of our control, but the safety and security of our passengers, crew and aircraft is our number one priority.”

Passengers whose flights have been affected are to be offered alternative flights, given full refunds or offered 120 per cent of the original fare in airline reservation credit. The spokesperson for the airline added: “In the instance a booking was created via a travel agency or an online travel agency, we advise customers to reach out to the agency which owns the booking to make necessary changes to the reservation.

“Wizz Air also recommends checking the spam folder for emails about possible schedule changes.”

While there were no details of which specific flights would be cancelled, Wizz Air said: "The affected flights will be between September and October, to and from Luton and Gatwick. Customers will be contacted directly by Wizz Air if their flight is affected.”

