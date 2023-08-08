Wizz Air celebrates 65 million passengers travelling from Luton Airport

More than 65 million passengers have now travelled with Wizz Air, from London Luton Airport (LLA).

The airline is the largest carrier at Luton Airport with 12 aircraft and operates around 100 flights per day to 58 routes.

Zsuzsa Trubek, corporate communications manager at Wizz Air UK, said: “It’s a big day for Wizz Air as we celebrate 65 million passengers at London Luton Airport.

Wizz Air team holds a celebratory sign at Luton Airport. (Picture: Wizz Air)

“What we can offer travellers is an exciting mix of popular destinations, as well as off-the-beaten-track locations to explore.”

Zsuzsa thanked the team at LLA for their partnership, saying: “The UK is an important market for us, and London remains a key focus for investment.”

While Jonathan Rayner, chief commercial officer at LLA, said: “The success of Wizz Air at London Luton Airport is testament to our strong partnership.”

He explained: “Since that first flight in 2004, both Wizz and LLA have made huge advances, achieving impressive growth in both passenger numbers and the choice of destinations.

“Our priority, as ever, is to continue to deliver a simple and friendly passenger experience as we move towards the next key milestone of our relationship with Wizz – next year’s 20th anniversary.”