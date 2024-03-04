Wizz Air welcomes 90 millionth passenger at Luton Airport
At the weekend, the airline welcomed its milestone holidaymaker, giving them a £200 flight voucher on a flight to Amman in Jordan.
To celebrate the milestone, the airline hosted a ‘spin and win’ for passengers at the airport where 90 winners were gifted with Wizz Air vouchers worth £90. In 2023 alone, the airline welcomed over 12 million passengers from the UK.
UK Wizz Air managing director, Marion Geoffroy said: “We are thrilled to celebrate 90 million passengers who have travelled with us to and from the UK. Thank you to all our staff for their continued hard work which has helped us reach this milestone. A big thanks also to every passenger who has put their trust in us and chosen Wizz Air as their airline of choice. We’re excited to welcome more people on board as they look to explore Europe and beyond.”
Jonathan Rayner, chief commercial officer at Luton Airport, said: “This is another incredible milestone for Wizz Air. More than 70 million of its UK passengers have travelled through London Luton Airport, underlining the strength and success of our relationship which began with its first UK flight almost 20 years ago.
"With another exciting year ahead of us, our priority, as ever, is to continue to deliver a simple and friendly passenger experience as we work with Wizz towards its next big passenger number milestone.”