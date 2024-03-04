Wizz Air spin to win flight vouchers at London Luton Airport to celebrate Wizz Air reaching a 90 million passenger milestone. From left: Simon Harley, head of aviation at London Luton Airport, Marion Geoffrey, managing director of Wizz Air UK, and Eszter Rozsahegyi, head of Wizz Air ground operations. Picture: Matthew Power Photography

Wizz Air has welcomed its 90 millionth passenger on a flight from Luton to Jordan.

At the weekend, the airline welcomed its milestone holidaymaker, giving them a £200 flight voucher on a flight to Amman in Jordan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To celebrate the milestone, the airline hosted a ‘spin and win’ for passengers at the airport where 90 winners were gifted with Wizz Air vouchers worth £90. In 2023 alone, the airline welcomed over 12 million passengers from the UK.

UK Wizz Air managing director, Marion Geoffroy said: “We are thrilled to celebrate 90 million passengers who have travelled with us to and from the UK. Thank you to all our staff for their continued hard work which has helped us reach this milestone. A big thanks also to every passenger who has put their trust in us and chosen Wizz Air as their airline of choice. We’re excited to welcome more people on board as they look to explore Europe and beyond.”

Jonathan Rayner, chief commercial officer at Luton Airport, said: “This is another incredible milestone for Wizz Air. More than 70 million of its UK passengers have travelled through London Luton Airport, underlining the strength and success of our relationship which began with its first UK flight almost 20 years ago.