Your chance to try out Luton DART for free as it holds passenger trials this month

Luton DART

As Luton DART gets ready to open this month, more volunteers are needed to take part in passenger trials.

And the volunteers may need to brush up on their acting skills as scenes are put to the test including fire evacuation, station evacuation and a series of customer service scenarios.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Volunteers will be picked on a first come first serve basis, with the trials taking place on:

Wednesday, March 8: 9am to 1pm

Monday, March 13: 2pm to 5pm

Wednesday, March 15: 9am to 1pm

Advertisement

Advertisement

Saturday, March 18: 9am to 1pm

You’ll need to wear comfy clothes and shoes and bring an empty suitcase. Children under 12 aren't eligible to take part and children aged between 12 and 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Volunteers will be entered into a prize draw for the chance to win £250 of vouchers – providing they complete all feedback forms.