Travis Perkins plc donates minibus to Luton school

Woodlands Secondary School in Luton was presented with a minibus from Travis Perkins plc as the company celebrated its 15th year of sponsoring the TP Masters golf event.

The Variety Club Sunshine Coach keys were handed over by John Carter, chief executive of Travis Perkins plc, to Debbie Foolkes, headteacher at Woodlands, and a group of excited students.

Sunshine minibus

The donation will enable the school, in Northwell Drive, to participate in community trips, and extended learning opportunities such as work experience, educational and vocational trips and residential trips such as the Duke of Edinburgh Awards expeditions.

Debbie Foolkes said: “Working at the Woodlands School is such a privilege, we are able go above and beyond to provide such an extensive curriculum for the children.

“This bus will enable us to do things that other schools aren’t always able to do. We are incredibly grateful for this donation.”

Variety, the children’s charity, aims to improve the lives of children and young people throughout the UK, by providing coaches, bespoke wheelchairs, sensory and specialist equipment to support life at home, in school’s and children’s hospitals.

John Carter added: “For me the presentation of this coach is always a focal point of the tournament and starts the weekend off in a great way, by giving back to the community.

“This is the 11th Sunshine Coach we have donated which coincides with our 11th consecutive year at Woburn, and we’ve seen firsthand, the difference they make to schools. As a business, I hope we will continue to support many more charitable causes in the future.”