Tree-mendous effort by children

Green fingered pupils from Wigmore School in Luton donned their wellies and helped plant more than 100 trees.

The school is working towards a set of awards run by the Woodland Trust about connecting with and learning about nature.

The Green Tree School Award involves working through a host of tree led challenges, one of which is planting trees.

The pupils visited the trust-owned Heartwood in Hertfordshire to join a planting day – putting all sorts of saplings in the ground – from birch to oak.

Wigmore Primary deputy head Tara Chavda said: “We had an absolutely great day planting. It was an amazing experience for our children, some of whom had never been to a woodland.

“Children kept telling me it was the best trip they had ever been on. We planted about 175 little trees and then spent the afternoon taking photos and making dens.”

The school joined the award scheme in March and has reached silver level.