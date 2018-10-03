Tribute to former Luton Town star Harry Walden, who has died aged 77

Luton Town have paid tribute to one of their former players, Harry Walden, who died on September 23, aged 77.

Harry played 106 times for the Hatters in the early 1960s, scoring 12 goals, during a turbulent period in the club’s history.

Hailing from Walgrave near Kettering, Harry was turning out for his village side whilst still at school.

This led to him being picked up by Kettering Town in the Southern League where his fast and clever wing play soon caught the eyes of the Hatters’ scouts.

A club spokesman said: “Signing for the Town in January 1961, Harry earned a first team place on the right wing almost immediately but an elbow injury cut back his appearances that season.

“He was back with a bang the following campaign and earned cult status on the terraces at Kenilworth Road as he was one of the bright lights in a general sea of gloom as the Town tumbled through the divisions.

“By 1964, with the Hatters struggling in Division Three (now League One), Harry accepted a move to Northampton who were going the other way.

“Harry helped the Cobblers to the top flight for their solitary ‘season in the sun’ in 1965/66 but when they started their own downward spiral he rejoined Kettering Town.

“After retiring from the game, Harry became a school caretaker in Northampton.

“Our condolences go out to all his family and friends.”