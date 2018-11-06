Tributes paid to loving grandfather killed in Dunstable Road hit-and-run collision

Tributes have been paid to a loving grandfather who died after a hit-and-run collision on Dunstable Road, Luton, last week.

Gurdial Singh Dhalliwal, 74, of Wellgate Road, Luton, succumbed to his injuries after the collision involving a blue BMW M5, near the junction of Dunstable Road and Derby Road at around 2.30pm on Monday, October 29.

Two men have been since arrested, including the alleged driver of the vehicle, and have both been released on bail. Investigators wish to speak with two other people, thought to have also been in the car.

Mr Dhalliwal’s family said: “Our dad was a 74-year-old father, grandfather and a loving husband.

“We are all devastated and totally heartbroken as a family.

“Our world has fallen apart, and has been changed forever. A light has gone out for us and for the community, he was our rock.

“Thank you to the kind Samaritans that tried to help, and comforted him. We didn’t make it in time to say goodbye, but at least we were all together at the time to identify him.

“Our dad lived in Luton for more than 55 years, he loved this town. He was well known and loved in the Sikh community and also the wider community.

“He worked very hard all his life, at one point working three jobs in order to support his family.

“He retired nine years ago, and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, going for walks, going to the park to feed the ducks, spending quality time with his family and travelling on the buses. Dad was born in Punjab India, where his love for farming continued into his love for gardening.

“We just don’t know how we are ever going to cope without him. We thought we had years to enjoy his laughter and love, he always looked after himself in respect to his health.

“What a waste of such a wonderful life, to end like that, is such an unnecessary act, and for us to have to cross the path where this tragedy happened will haunt us for as long as we live.

“We will miss him immensely.”

Detectives continue to appeal for information in relation to the collision. Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 or visit our online reporting centre, quoting Operation Record. We are particularly keen to hear from drivers with dashcams who were in the area at the time.