Troubled toy firm Toys R Us files for administration

Troubled toy company Toys R Us has officially gone into administration – putting 3,000 jobs in the UK at risk.

The Luton multistore on Gipsy Lane opened to much fanfare in October 2016 with a grand opening ceremony.

It is understood that the Luton branch along with all 105 Toys R Us stores will remain open fow now buy administrators have already been appointed to wind down the company.

The toy company had been left with a £15m tax bill it struggled to pay. Administrators are urgently seeking a buyer.

Electronics retailer Maplin has also filed for administration this week, putting 2,500 UK jobs in danger, including those at its store in The Mall, Luton.