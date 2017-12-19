TV show seeks skilled Luton drivers

Casting agents from Twenty Twenty TV are looking for Luton contestants to take part in a “fast”, globe-trotting driving competition.

The company is in the casting stages of pre-production for an exciting new driving programme, which will see the skilled motorists take on challenges across the world.

A spokesman said: “ ‘Faster: Race The World’ is a car competition series that taps into the urban glamour and auto culture of some of the world’s major cities.

“Six amazing drivers will fly out to a different car-crazy global location and in each episode they will be immersed in a country’s unique car culture.

“But they are not just here to have fun - they are here to win!

“In a series of driving challenges - based on skill and speed – our six drivers will be whittled down to one ultimate ‘Faster’ winner.”

Call: 0207 424 7719, email drivers@twentytwenty.tv or submit an application directly to https://www.twentytwenty.tv/castings.aspx

Twenty Twenty TV is not looking for professional drivers. The deadline is January 10.