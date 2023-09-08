Two drivers treated in hospital after Luton car crash
The police are now appealing for witnesses
Two drivers in Luton were taken to hospital after a crash in Biscot earlier this week.
At around 3.45pm on Wednesday (September 6), a grey VW Polo and a red Vauxhall Corsa crashed on Montrose Avenue and Bishopscote Road. Sergeant Tim Davies said: “If you witnessed this incident or have dashcam footage of the vehicles before or during the incident, please get in contact with us."
Report any information by calling 101 – quoting 284 of September 6.