News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Two drivers treated in hospital after Luton car crash

The police are now appealing for witnesses
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 8th Sep 2023, 10:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 10:40 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Two drivers in Luton were taken to hospital after a crash in Biscot earlier this week.

At around 3.45pm on Wednesday (September 6), a grey VW Polo and a red Vauxhall Corsa crashed on Montrose Avenue and Bishopscote Road. Sergeant Tim Davies said: “If you witnessed this incident or have dashcam footage of the vehicles before or during the incident, please get in contact with us."

Report any information by calling 101 – quoting 284 of September 6.