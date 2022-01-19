Two killed and three detained following fatal crash in Central Bedfordshire

Police are investigating after two people died in a road traffic collision on Toddington Road, near Tebworth yesterday (Tuesday).

At around 3.20pm, a black Vauxhall Corsa was involved in the incident, with five people thought to be in the vehicle at the time.

A 23-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene. While they have not been formally identified, their next of kin has been informed.

Toddington Road, Tebworth

Two men and a teenage boy have subsequently been detained on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision in connection to the incident.

All three are currently in hospital receiving treatment.

Sergeant David Burstow, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said “Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the two people who sadly lost their lives at such a young age. They are being supported by specially trained officers.

“I would urge anyone to contact us as soon as possible if you witnessed the collision or were driving along Toddington Road at around 3.20pm, especially if you have dash cam fitted to your vehicle.

“We are working tirelessly to establish the exact circumstances and appeal to the public for their help and assistance.”

You can report any information to Bedfordshire Police, including video footage, via bedfordshire.police.uk/report. Please quote Operation Fountain.