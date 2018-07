Two teenagers have been charged in relation to a number of incidents in the Five Springs and Marsh Farm areas of Luton, where mobile phones and money were taken.

A 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, both from London, were each charged with four counts of robbery and four counts of attempted robbery.

Both appeared at court yesterday (Tuesday) and pleaded guilty to all charges. Both have been bailed by the court to addresses outside the county ahead of sentencing in August.