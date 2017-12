Two Luton men were charged with assault yesterday following separate investigations by Bedfordshire Police.

Dean Gundry, 29, of Cromwell Road, Luton, was charged with three counts of assault by beating and two counts of threats to kill. He was remanded in police custody pending a court appearance.

Niron Williams, 22, of Mossdale Court, Leagrave, Luton, was charged with one count of assault by beating. He was bailed pending a court appearance.