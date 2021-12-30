Two Luton men jailed for assaults on police officers

Two men are spending the festive period behind bars after assaulting police officers following their arrests.

Marcus Kitching, 35, and Darren Moss, 31, were both locked up last week after being convicted at Luton Crown Court.

Kitching, of Chapel Street, Luton, had been arrested after he was spotted brandishing a knife in the town centre by CCTV operators in August 2020. When he arrived at Luton Police Station he went on to racially abuse the custody sergeant and then threw water over another officer.

Darren Moss (left) and Marcus Kitching

Moss, of Dallow Road, Luton, spat and swore at attending officers who had arrested him in Bedford in October.

Kitching was jailed for a total of 58 weeks. Moss was sentenced to 38 weeks in prison.

A police statement said: "Having such abuse directed at you should never be viewed as ‘part of the job’ and we will support everyone who faces such abhorrent behaviour.