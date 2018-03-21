Two Luton teens arrested over murder

Two Luton teenagers have been arrested in connection with the murder of David Molloy in Hemel Hempstead.

A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, both from Luton, were arrested yesterday (March 20) on suspicion of assisting an offender. They have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Mohammed Tariq Khalid, aged 27, also of Luton, who is charged with murder, appeared at Luton Crown Court yesterday. The case was adjourned and he is due to appear again on April 16 and has been remanded in custody.

Three other people have also been charged in connection with the incident.

Karen Payne, aged 37, of Saturn Way, Hemel Hempstead, is charged with perverting the course of justice.

Emma Payne, aged 40, of Eight Acres, Tring, is charged with assisting an offender.

And Matthew Eyles, aged 43, of no fixed address, is charged with assisting an offender.

It means four people have been charged, and six people arrested overall after yesterday’s latest arrests.

Police were called at 2.21am on Tuesday (March 13) to Saturn Way following reports of a stabbing.

David, aged 24, was treated by paramedics but was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His family - who have paid tribute to the ‘loving and devoted’ father - are currently being supported by specialist officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police via the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 25 of March 13.