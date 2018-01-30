Two men from Luton jailed for drugs and firearms offences

Two men from Luton have been sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison after an investigation by Bedfordshire Police’s Boson team.

Damien Long, 37, of Penhill and Aaron Douglas, 27, of Old Bedford Road, were sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Thursday, Drizz James, 28, of Ampthill was also sentenced, after being found guilty of a number of drugs and firearms offences.

Aaron Douglas

Long and James were arrested after officers from the Boson team, which is dedicated to tackling gang and gun crime, carried out a warrant at a property in Suffolk Road in Dunstable in January 2017.

When they searched the property, officers recovered a number of items including 100 wraps of cocaine, a large quantity of cannabis and a loaded gun which had been put in the toilet.

Officers were able to link Douglas to the gun through DNA, and he was later arrested.

During their search of the property, officers also recovered further drug related paraphernalia, ammunition and two knives.

Damien Long

Long was sentenced to 12 and a half years after being found guilty of possession of a prohibited firearm and a silencer, possession of ammunition, possession of Class A and Class B drugs with intent to supply.

Douglas was sentenced to seven years in prison after being found guilty of possession of a prohibited firearm.

James was sentenced to 14 and a half years in prison after being found guilty of possession of a prohibited firearm and a silencer, possession of ammunition, possession of Class A and Class B drugs with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

Detective Inspector Jackie Dadd from the force’s Boson team, said: “Boson works hard to disrupt gun and gang activity in Bedfordshire.

Drizz James

“Crime does not pay and I hope the collective sentence received by all three men sends a strong message to others who are entrenched in this kind of criminality.

“Not only were we able to lock three dangerous men away, but during the warrant that led to their arrests we were able to take a gun, drugs and knives out of circulation.

“Rest assured we will continue to pursue others who also have these in their possession and who threaten the safety of our communities.”

Anyone with information about gun crime, including possession of illegal firearms and ammunition, is asked call on 101, or report information via the Bedfordshire Police website.

Alternatively you can call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.