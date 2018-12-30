Two men seriously injured in violent attack in Luton

Police are appealing for information after two men were seriously assaulted in Dallow Road, Luton, last night (Saturday).

Shortly before 11pm a fight took place in the football club car park before a group of Asian men chased the victims and attacked them in Dallow Road, leaving them with serious injuries.

One man was stabbed in the incident and was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition, and the other victim also required hospital treatment for his injuries after being hit with what is believed to have been a bat.

Following the attack it is thought that the group ran down Dallow Road towards Runley Road.

Detective Sergeant Ryan Barnes, from the forces Serious and Complex Crime unit, said: “This was a violent attack where a group of men have rounded on the victims and inflicted serious injury.

“We are conducting several enquiries and need as much information as possible to help us determine the circumstances around the incident and find those responsible.

“I’m also particularly interested to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage which may be able to assist us, as we are aware motorists were in the area.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DS Barnes on 101 quoting reference 427 of 29 December. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.