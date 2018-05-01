Two men stabbed as violence breaks out in Leagrave

Two men are being treated for serious injuries after they were stabbed in Leagrave yesterday evening.

Emergency services were called to the Onslow Road, Vincent Road and Finsbury Road area of Luton shortly after 9pm to reports of a disturbance and a large gathering of people.

According to Beds Police, the two men suffered serious injuries and are being treated at hospital. Both are said to be in a stable condition.

Earlier in the evening, there were reports of a large group chasing a car on Leagrave Road with machetes although it is unknown at present whether the incidents are linked.

Anyone with information about the stabbings is asked to call Beds Police on 101 quoting incident 429 of 30 April, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.