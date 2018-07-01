Two more men stabbed in Leagrave as violence continues to plague streets of Luton

Another two men were stabbed yesterday as violence broke out on Leagrave High Street yesterday evening (Saturday) during broad daylight.

The violence was reported to emergency service at around 7.50pm. Officers attended and arrested two men in relation to the incident.

Two other men, aged 19 and 20, were taken to hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Detective Inspector Elaine Cook, investigating, said: “This is clearly a disturbing incident which happened during broad daylight at a busy time of day.

“Our enquiries are at an early stage and we continue to work to establish the details surrounding the incident.

“We know there were a number of people in the vicinity at the time, including many cars travelling down the high street, and we would urge anyone who saw the incident, or who may have dashcam footage of the area at around 7.50pm, to get in touch with us.”

Officers will be undertaking high visibility patrols in Leagrave to provide reassurance to members of the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 or visiting the force’s online reporting centre on its website, quoting incident 396 of yesterday.