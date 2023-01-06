Two seriously injured after car hits a tree in Luton
Police are appealing for witnesses
Police are appealing for witnesses after two people were seriously injured when their car hit a tree.
The incident happened at around 9.40pm on Wednesday (January 4) when the blue Renault Clio collided with a tree in Kingsway, seriously injuring the driver and passenger.
Sergeant Ian Leeson from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit said: “We are trying to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision to contact us as soon as possible.
“If you were in the area and have any dashcam footage of the incident or the events leading up to it, please get in touch.”
If you have any information that could help the investigation, report it online or call 101 and quote reference 389 of 4 January.