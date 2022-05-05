Two still in hospital as police appeal for witnesses following serious collision on the M1 at Luton

Beds Police are appealing for witnesses

Just after 3am on Tuesday, May 3 a black BMW 1 series was travelling northbound between junction 10 and 11 when it was involved in a collision with a concrete protection block and a Skoda.

Four people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Two remain in hospital, one in a critical condition.

The road was closed for almost 24 hours following the collision, reopening at around 1.30am on May 4.

Sergeant Ian Leeson from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage of the incident or just before it happened to come forward and speak with us as a matter of urgency.

“Any information provided could help us establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.”