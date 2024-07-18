Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two people were taken to hospital after "at least" three cars collided on the M1 near Luton.

The crash happened at around 5.30pm yesterday evening (July 17), leaving the northbound lanes closed at Junction 10.

Traffic was diverted via the exit and entry slip roads of the junction, with delays of up to one hour.

By 7pm, recovery and clear-up was complete, but there was still 6.5 miles of congestion back to junction 8.

At the time of the crash, National Highways East posted to X: “The #M1 northbound is closed at J10 (near #Luton) due to a collision involving at least 3 cars."

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman, said: "We were called at 5.18pm yesterday with reports of a collision on the M1 near junction 10. We sent two ambulances and an ambulance officer vehicle. Two people were taken to Luton and Dunstable Hospital for further care."