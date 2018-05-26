Two-year-old Luton girl gets “amazing” gift

A little girl from Luton has been given an “amazing” donation.

Thanks to the joint fundraising efforts of customers and staff at Cashino Wolverton, two-year old Dua Suleman has been presented with a new wheelchair that will allow her to gain independence and mobility.

Cashino, which operates 171 adult gaming centres across the country, is one of the main fundraisers for CHIPS, a charity set up on behalf of the casino and gaming industry, which aims to provide specialised wheelchairs for children with severe mobility problems.

Dua, who with her parents Salina and Suleman and older brother Mohammed, suffers from spina bifida and hydrocephalus. Due to these conditions she has no sensation in her lower limbs.

Salina said: “Dua is such a playful and happy little girl, and although she has no sensation in her lower limbs she is very active and moves around by crawling and rolling. We are currently teaching her how to place her legs to attain a good sitting position and she has some weight bearing ability through the use of a standing frame and some supportive footwear.

“Up until now the potential of Dua attending a mainstream school wasn’t certain, but the wheelchair will make it a reality. We’re incredibly thankful to Cashino for this amazing donation.”

Cashino Wolverton venue manager, Kristina Puzaraite, said: “It’s so rewarding to know that our fundraising efforts are going to make such a huge difference to Dua and her family’s life. She is such a lovely, friendly girl who thoroughly deserves this wheelchair.”

Co-founder of the CHIPS charity Linda Lindsay said: “It is so important for CHIPS that our donors see the results of their hard work, and we try to ensure that all the recipients are local to where the funds have been raised. Cashino and parent company Praesepe have been amazing, and to date have donated £820,000 allowing CHIPS to provide more than 150 wheelchairs up and down the country.”

In total, CHIPS has raised around £2million and presented around 500 wheelchairs to children throughout the UK.