UK soul songstress Natasha Watts at Luton’s Bear Club

Luton residents are invited to ‘Focus on Jazz’, with an evening of British soul.

Natasha Watts will be starring on Friday, January 25, at the Bear Club, Mill Yard, having previously toured with the likes of Shalamar and Fatback Band.

Natasha will appear with her full, live band, featuring songs from her third album, ‘My Next Chapter’.

There will be support from DJ Paul Goldsmith, of Starpoint FM, and the night will be hosted by Lee Drummond.

A spokesman said: “Natasha has also toured with Incognito and Omar, as well as in her own right.

“Expect a night of uplifting, British soul at its finest!”

Doors 7pm.

Tickets: http://tkt.to/mTqgmy

For more information contact Focus on Jazz via info@jazzcotech.com or 07957 560 557