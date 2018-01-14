Ukulele players proud to help charities

A group of ukulele players are proud of their fundraising activities.

Ukie-TooNes was founded by Colin Creasey (Zoot TooNe) and Steve Robson and Jane Power (Sister Jane) in 2012 as a way of bringing music groups into Totternhoe Football and Social club.

Colin came up with the idea of ukuleles as the vehicle and Ukie-TooNes was born.

Members meet on the first and third Friday of the month and the group is open to anyone who plays, wants to learn or just to singalong, from beginner to virtuoso. The age range is from nine to 79 and about 40 people go along.

Ukie-Toones is dedicated to raising money for charity and does so by performing at many events in the area. Its main charity is YAWN 16 (Young Adults with Needs), which is based in Luton.

Last year the group helped to raise £50,000 towards various charities and it donates all its fees, collection money and donations. The band members receive no expenses.

Ukie-TooNes always welcome new bookings. Go to www.ukietoones.org.uk