Under starter’s orders for Luton’s half marathon

Luton residents are being urged to plan ahead on Sunday, October 28, as the town’s annual half marathon takes to the roads.

There will be extensive road closures in place for the half marathon and 10k run.

Both the half marathon and the 10k race will begin at Stockwood Park Athletics Centre and take runners through Luton and finish in the town centre.

Road closures go in place from 8am and there will be no traffic movement until both races are completed.

A fully qualified and experienced convoy will follow the race and will lift the road closures as soon as it is safe to do so, allowing traffic to flow as normal.

All road closures will be lifted by stewards no later than 12.30pm.

As no traffic will be permitted onto the route while the road closures are in place, residents are asked to plan alternative routes or set out either before or after the race.

The road closures include Bridge Street, Castle Street, Church Street from its junction with Park Street to the University of Bedfordshire car park entrance, the whole lengths of Cromwell Hill, Cumberland Street, Cutenhoe Road and Park Street, parts of Hucklesby Way, London Road, Old Bedford Road and Stockingstone Road and parts of Wellington Street.

A full list of the road closures can be seen at www.loveluton.org.uk/halfmarathon.

Linsey Frostick, Chairperson for Love Luton said: “We have more than 1,000 people signed up to take part.

“It will be fantastic to welcome so many runners, some of whom are travelling for up to three hours to attend.

“This is a truly unique event for Luton, running through the heart of the borough and finishing by the iconic Town Hall building.

“We appreciate that shutting the roads may slightly impact on motorists, but safety is paramount and we ask that residents come out and support runners as they travel past.

“We do hope the event continues to inspire people to take up running and other sports.”

The event will be fully marshalled throughout with both Bedfordshire Police and security. St John Ambulance will also be located throughout the course.

>If you require any further information please visit the website www.loveluton.org.uk/halfmarathon or email events@loveluton.org.uk