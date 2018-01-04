Uni’s pledge to secure nursing grads paid employment

The University of Bedfordshire is the only UK university to guarantee its nursing graduates paid employment – that’s the pledge from Vice Chancellor Bill Rammell.

The guarantee is for students starting their course in February or September (2018) and will be for a 12 months’ fixed term contract once they graduate.

Mr Rammell said: “There is a national shortage of nurses and the NHS is struggling to provide enough care. We want to encourage more students to train with us for this worthwhile career which is why we are making this pledge.

“We are a top 10 university for most improved teaching with a reputation for delivering nursing courses which prepare students for life beyond university.

“All our nursing graduates are in graduate level employment or further study after they leave us (Destinations of Leavers from Higher Education Survey 2017).”