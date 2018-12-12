University of Bedfordshire students get advice from Milkshake! presenter

Students from the University of Bedfordshire were given some words of wisdom from Channel 5 children’s presenter Derek Moran.

Derek, who presents preschool show Milkshake!, visited the Media Performance students in the University’s TV Studio at the Luton campus to talk about how he broke into the industry.

Course Coordinator & Senior Lecturer Media Performance Rachel Clark said: “Derek talked to the students about the TV industry and then watched them produce their own crafts for a potential children’s TV show. He offered feedback and advice on how to develop their skills further and the students thoroughly enjoyed their afternoon with him.”

The visit came after Milkshake! producer and visiting lecturer at the University Jessica Symons mentioned the good work the students were producing.

Derek said: “I have worked with Jessica for a long time and we’ve done some great projects together. She told me how well the students were doing and she invited me to come and meet them.

“I’m always looking for new talent so it’s a good opportunity for me to see it at this stage while the students are still working on it.”