University of Bedfordshire welcomes top journalist

The University of Bedfordshire will welcome The Times columnist David Aaronovitch to the Luton campus on Thursday, March 1, from 5.30pm.

David will give a lecture called Are we living in the age of conspiracy theory? addressing the causes that can lead to conspiracy theories being able to flourish, especially in an age when traditionally trusted sources of information are routinely undermined and fake news is easily shared online.

As well as being a former president of the National Union of Students, David, a broadcaster and author, was also a Communist, but is now a radical moderate.

David’s lecture is the first in this year’s Vice-Chancellor’s Public Policy Lecture Series, which are designed to improve the public understanding of politics and to foster debate on current affairs.

Free tickets are available at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-vice-chancellors-public-policy-lecture-series-david-aaronovitch-are-we-living-in-the-age-of-tickets-42706834291