Update as fears grow for TWO young Luton girls missing from home

Beds Police are growing increasingly concerned about two Luton girls who has been missing from home for two days.

Bedfordshire Police is appealing for the public’s help in finding the missing teenage girls.

Sidonia Turcanu, 12, and Mihaela Ghita, 14, have been missing from their homes in Luton since Tuesday (16 April).

Mihaela is described as approximately 5’6’’, thin, with shoulder-length light brown hair and brown eyes.

Officers believe that Mihaela and Sidonia are together.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for their wellbeing and are appealing for anyone with information about their whereabouts to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference number MPL/1211/19.